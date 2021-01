Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 05 January 2021 18:01 Hits: 1

The asteroid impact 66 million years ago that ushered in a mass extinction and ended the dinosaurs also killed off many of the plants that they relied on for food. Fossil leaf assemblages from Patagonia, Argentina, suggest that vegetation in South America suffered great losses but rebounded quickly, according to an international team of researchers.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210105130123.htm