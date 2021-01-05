'Biggest Threat Yet' to Arctic Refuge as Trump Readies Last-Minute Lease Sale

By Andrea Germanos, Common Dreams. Originally published on Common Dreams under CC BY-SA 3.0 US.

“The Arctic National Wildlife Refuge faces its biggest threat yet.”

That's the warning issued by the National Audubon Society on Tuesday — a day before the Trump administration is set to sell oil and gas leasing rights in the refuge's coastal plain, a biodiversity hotspot of critical importance to the Gwich'in people and dubbed America's Serengeti.