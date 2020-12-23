The ABCs of species evolution

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 17:57 Hits: 4

Scientists propose that a family of transporter proteins has played an important role in species evolution. One protein in particular, called ABCA1, was likely crucial for vertebrate evolution by helping regulate when signals involved in cell proliferation, differentiation and migration enter a cell. This process was necessary for vertebrates to develop into more complex organisms with sophisticated body structures.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201223125747.htm