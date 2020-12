Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020

How can conifers that are used, for example, as Christmas trees, keep their green needles over the boreal winter when most trees shed their leaves? Science has not provided a good answer to this question but now an international team of scientists has deciphered that a short-cut in the photosynthetic machinery allows the needles of pine trees to stay green.

