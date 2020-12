Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 19:24 Hits: 5

To describe weedy seadragons as unique is an understatement. With a fused, elongated jaw, body armor, leafy appendages and no pelvic fins, these fish are like no other. Found only along Australia's temperate coast, numbers have been declining. Now a landmark study using genomics reveals four distinct populations in south-eastern Australia.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201223142450.htm