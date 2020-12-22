It's electrifying! This is how Earth could be entirely powered by sustainable energy

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020 18:20 Hits: 7

Can you imagine a world powered by 100% renewable electricity and fuels? It may seem fantasy, but a collaborative team of scientists has just shown this dream is theoretically possible - if we can garner global buy-in. The study explores what changes are needed in our energy mix and consumption patterns if we are to achieve 100% renewability in a way that supports everyone and the myriad of life on our planet.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201222132021.htm