Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020 18:21 Hits: 4

Cornell University is developing a system to extract energy from cattle manure to meet the campus's peak demands for heat in the winter months. Scientists involved with the project give a detailed analysis of the issues required to make this work, including scientific, economic, and energy policy considerations.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201222132106.htm