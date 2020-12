Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 21 December 2020 21:04 Hits: 3

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted how our small genetic differences can have a tremendous effect on how our bodies respond to disease. Researchers have created 3D maps of how enhancer sequences and genes interact in several types of immune cells. Their new study opens the door to understanding individual risk for diseases from asthma to cancer.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201221160430.htm