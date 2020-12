Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 21 December 2020 21:04 Hits: 4

Asian spices such as turmeric and fruits like the banana had already reached the Mediterranean more than 3000 years ago, much earlier than previously thought. A team of researchers has shown that even in the Bronze Age, long-distance trade in food was already connecting distant societies.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201221160451.htm