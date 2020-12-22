12 Trump Attacks on the Environment Since the Election

By Tara Lohan, The Revelator. Originally posted on The Revelator.

In the aftermath of the November 3 election, President Donald Trump has tried every trick in the book to avoid facing the reality of his loss. A barrage of lawsuits accompanied by disinformation campaigns has attempted to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the election.

But a close look at regulatory actions and executive moves shows that, even as Trump makes a show of refusing to concede or transition power to the incoming Biden administration, his team is pushing through a slew of last-minute rules and regulations.