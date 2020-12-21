The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The mechanics of the immune system

Not only chemistry plays a role in the docking of antigens to the T-cell; micromechanical effects are important too. Submicrometer structures on the cell surface act like microscopic tension springs. Tiny forces that occur as a result are likely to be of great importance for the recognition of antigens. It has now become possible to observe these forces directly using highly developed microscopy methods.

