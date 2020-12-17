Taking greenhouse gas analysis on the road, er, rails

Articles

Since 2014, there have been research-grade suites of air quality instruments installed and maintained on light rail trains that move throughout the Salt Lake Valley every day. These mobile sensors, researchers estimate in a new study, cover the same area as 30 stationary sensors, providing the Salt Lake Valley with a highly cost-effective way to monitor its greenhouse emissions and fill in gaps in emissions estimates.

