Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 17 December 2020 16:29 Hits: 10

"If you eat mussels, you eat microplastics." This was already known to a limited extent about mussels from individual ocean regions. A new study reveals that this claim apparently holds true globally. The team investigated the microplastic load of four mussel species which are particularly often sold as food in supermarkets from twelve countries around the world.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201217112936.htm