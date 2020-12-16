The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

A non-destructive method for analyzing Ancient Egyptian embalming materials

Category: Climate Hits: 3

Ancient Egyptian mummies have many tales to tell, but unlocking their secrets without destroying delicate remains is challenging. Now, researchers have found a non-destructive way to analyze bitumen -- the compound that gives mummies their dark color -- in Ancient Egyptian embalming materials. The method provides clues to the bitumen's geographic origin and, in one experiment, revealed that a mummy in a French museum could have been partially restored, likely by collectors.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201216134517.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version