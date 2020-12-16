The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Effects of organohalogen pollution are coded in gene expression profiles of Baltic salmon

Researchers have measured hepatic organohalogen (OHC) concentrations and gene expression profiles in Atlantic salmon collected from three areas in the Baltic Sea. The results showed that OHCs and gene expression profiles were individually grouped in three areas and the covariation of the two datasets provided by a multivariate method was significantly similar. This suggests that the gene expression profiles in salmon are affected by OHC contamination.

