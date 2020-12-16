'The Fossil Fuel Industry Is Terrified': Gas Company Sues to Destroy Small Town's Rights of Nature Law

Category: Climate Hits: 2
By Jessica Corbett, Common Dreams. Originally published on Common Dreams under CC BY-SA 3.0 US.
In a clear signal of how the fossil fuel industry feels about efforts to enact Rights of Nature protections that safeguard communities and the environment from the impacts of coal, gas, and oil development, an energy company has — yet again — filed a federal lawsuit challenging a local law in Grant Township, Pennsylvania.
