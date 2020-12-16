The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

'The Fossil Fuel Industry Is Terrified': Gas Company Sues to Destroy Small Town's Rights of Nature Law

Category: Climate Hits: 2

'The Fossil Fuel Industry Is Terrified': Gas Company Sues to Destroy Small Town's Rights of Nature Law
Read time: 5 mins

By Jessica Corbett, Common Dreams. Originally published on Common Dreams under CC BY-SA 3.0 US.

In a clear signal of how the fossil fuel industry feels about efforts to enact Rights of Nature protections that safeguard communities and the environment from the impacts of coal, gas, and oil development, an energy company has — yet again — filed a federal lawsuit challenging a local law in Grant Township, Pennsylvania.

Tags: 
fracking
pennsylvania
rights of nature
Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection
Pennsylvania General Energy Company

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/12/16/pge-gas-sues-grant-township-pennsylvania-rights-nature-law

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version