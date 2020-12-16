When dinosaurs disappeared, forests thrived

Articles

To understand how specific ecosystems were affected by a large asteroid impact that led to the mass extinction of dinosaurs, a team of scientists has analyzed the microscopic remains of plants from this period. They found that local plant communities and ecosystems experienced a long-term shift towards fewer aquatic plants and an increase in terrestrial plants, including trees such as birches and elms. Changes in rainfall patterns during the extinction event were relatively minor and short-lived.

