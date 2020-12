Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 15 December 2020 13:21 Hits: 1

A new study is calling for action to remove the oil from a decaying and inactive tanker in the Red Sea that holds approximately one million barrels of oil - four times the amount of oil contained in the Exxon Valdez, the tanker that had a disastrous environmental oil spill in 1989 - before its current seepage turns into a massive oil spill into the sea.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201215082101.htm