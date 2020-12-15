The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Plastics pose threat to human health, report shows

Category: Climate

Plastics contain and leach hazardous chemicals, including endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) that threaten human health. An authoritative new report, Plastics, EDCs, & Health, from the Endocrine Society and the IPEN (International Pollutants Elimination Network), presents a summary of international research on the health impacts of EDCs and describes the alarming health effects of widespread contamination from EDCs in plastics.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201215131242.htm

