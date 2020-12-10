Using CRISPR, new technique makes it easy to map genetic networks

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 10 December 2020

Scientists have developed an easy way to genetically profile a cell, including human cells, and rapidly determine all DNA sequences in the genome that regulate expression of a specific gene. This can help track down upstream genes that regulate disease genes, and potentially find new drug targets. The technique involves 'CRISPRing' the entire genome while giving each CRISPR guide RNA a unique barcode. Deep sequencing of pooled cells uniquely identifies control genes.

