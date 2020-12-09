'Spooky Interactions', shocking adaptations discovered in electric fish of Brazil's Amazon

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 19:03 Hits: 0

Researchers have shown how a cave-adapted glass knifefish species of roughly 300 living members (Eigenmannia vicentespelea) has evolved from surface-dwelling relatives (Eigenmannia trilineata) that still live just outside their cave door -- by sacrificing their eyes and pigmentation, but gaining slightly more powerful electric organs that enhance the way they sense prey and communicate in absolute darkness.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201209140336.htm