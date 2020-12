Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 11 December 2020 13:31 Hits: 3

Mass extinctions of land-dwelling animals--including amphibians, reptiles, mammals, and birds -- follow a cycle of about 27 million years, coinciding with previously reported mass extinctions of ocean life, according to a new analysis.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201211083113.htm