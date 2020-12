Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 10 December 2020 19:57 Hits: 2

A single protein is a master regulator of mouse muscle function during aging, a new study finds. Blocking this protein increased muscle strength and endurance in old animals. It may play a role in age-related muscle weakening in humans.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201210145751.htm