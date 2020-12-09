The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Green Groups Call On Future Biden White House To Overturn New EPA Rule Announced With The Heritage Foundation

Greenhouse gas emissions
During a virtual event on Wednesday, December 9 hosted by the Heritage Foundation  a conservative free market think tank backed by polluters like the petrochemical Koch empire  the outgoing head of the Environmental Protection Agency (and former coal lobbyist) Andrew Wheeler announced the finalization of a new rule that critics say is a gift to polluting industries opposed to federal regulations.

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/12/09/epa-wheeler-heritage-foundation-clean-air-rule-biden

