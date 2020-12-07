Useful 'fake' peptides

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 07 December 2020 16:22 Hits: 0

Some useful drugs consist of peptides acting on their protein targets. To make them more efficient and stable, scientists have found a way to replace crucial segments of the peptides with ureido units. These oligoureas, which are composed of urea-based units, fold into a structure similar to that of peptides. Oligourea-based 'fake' peptides enhance the options for rational drug design, concludes the study.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201207112240.htm