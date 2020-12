Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020

Biologists have discovered how some corals managed to survive a globally unprecedented heatwave, in a first-ever study that provides new hope for the long-term survival of coral reefs in the face of climate change.

