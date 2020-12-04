The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Biological diversity evokes happiness

Category: Climate Hits: 6

A high biodiversity in our vicinity is as important for life satisfaction as our income, scientists found. All across Europe, the individual enjoyment of life correlates with the number of surrounding bird species. An additional 10% of bird species therefore increases the Europeans' life satisfaction as much as a comparable increase in income. Nature conservation thus constitutes an investment in human well-being.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201204110246.htm

