Household-grown food leads to improved health for children

Children grow taller in rural households where their mothers are supported to grow their own food - according to new research. The research, which looked at households in low- and middle-income countries, showed growing their own food helped mothers to prevent stunting, wasting and underweight in their children. Their children's food was more varied, meaning they had access to different classes of food nutrients.

