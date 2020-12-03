The same vision for all primates

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 03 December 2020 19:41 Hits: 2

Primates process visual information similar to pixels in a digital camera, using small computing units located in their visual cortex. Scientists of the University of Geneva have investigated whether these computational units scale across the large differences in size between primates. The gray mouse lemur is one of the smallest of them and his visual processing units reveals that all primates, independent of their body size, have an equivalent computational units.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201203144156.htm