Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 03 December 2020 19:42 Hits: 0

Decarbonizing US electricity production will require both construction of renewable energy sources and retirement of power plants now operated by fossil fuels. A generator-level model suggests that most fossil fuel power plants could complete normal lifespans and still close by 2035 because so many facilities are nearing the end of their operational lives.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201203144224.htm