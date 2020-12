Articles

Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020

Researchers have discovered that ozone -- a component of outdoor and indoor air -- can react with tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive component of cannabis, on glass or cotton surfaces to produce new compounds, which they characterized for the first time.

