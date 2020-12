Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 03 December 2020 14:45 Hits: 1

Scientists used human white blood cell membranes to carry two drugs, an antibiotic and an anti-inflammatory, directly to infected lungs in mice. The nano-sized drug delivery method successfully treated both the bacterial growth and inflammation in the mice's lungs. The study shows a potential new strategy for treating infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201203094528.htm