Gut microbiome snapshot could reveal chemical exposures in children

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 03 December 2020 18:39 Hits: 2

Researchers have completed the most comprehensive study to date on how a class of persistent pollutants called semi-volatile organic compounds (SVOCs) are associated with the gut microbiome in human children. The results provide a potential mechanism for measuring exposure to a wide variety of these substances and suggests exposure to toxic halogenated compounds may create a niche for bacteria not usually found in the human gut.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201203133902.htm