This Loophole in New Mexico's Methane Rules Is a Gift to Big Oil and Gas

Category: Climate Hits: 6
In October, New Mexico announced new rules that propose slashing the massive volumes of methane which the oil and gas industry is releasing into the atmosphere. However, the proposed regulations contain a major loophole that will directly benefit large oil and gas producers, as well as some of the world’s largest investment groups. In addition, an Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) analysis shows the rules wouldn't make a meaningful dent in emissions of this potent greenhouse gas.
Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/12/04/new-mexico-methane-regulations-hilcorp