Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 03 December 2020 18:39 Hits: 6

What makes the elderly and people with underlying conditions more vulnerable to COVID-19? According to a new study, clues can be found in the proteins involved in initiating infection, as the virus binds to host cells of different animals. Greater cellular oxidation with aging and sickness may explain why seniors and people with chronic illness get infected more often and more severely.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201203133904.htm