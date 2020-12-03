The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Nanomaterials enable dual-mode heating and cooling device

Category: Climate Hits: 3

Engineers have demonstrated a dual-mode heating and cooling device for building climate control that, if widely deployed in the U.S., could cut HVAC energy use by nearly 20 percent. The invention uses a combination of mechanics and nanomaterials to either harness or expel certain wavelengths of light. Depending on conditions, rollers move a sheet back and forth to expose either heat-trapping materials or cooling materials.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201202192734.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version