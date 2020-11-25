The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Cancer Alley Community Leaders Are Cautious As Biden Picks Their Fossil Fuel-Friendly Congressman for White House Role

Cedric Richmond and Joe Biden
Community leaders long at odds with the powerful petrochemical industry in Louisiana took note when their Congressional representative, Cedric Richmond, announced November 12 that he was taking a new job in the Biden White House. In his announcement, Richmond, a Democratic representative in Louisiana for most of the heavily industrialized region stretching from New Orleans to Baton Rouge, made no mention of his constituents’ ongoing battle for environmental justice.

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/11/24/cancer-alley-cedric-richmond-louisiana-biden-white-house

