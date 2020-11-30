‘Major Hurdle’ Cleared As Youth Activists Advance Historic Climate Case

Category: Climate Hits: 0
An unprecedented climate lawsuit brought by six Portuguese youths is to be fast-tracked at Europe’s highest court, it was announced today.
The European Court of Human Rights said the case, which accuses 33 European nations of violating the applicants’ right to life by disregarding the climate emergency, would be granted priority status due to the “importance and urgency of the issues raised”.
