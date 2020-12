Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 01 December 2020 13:48 Hits: 0

Dolutegravir, the current first-line treatment for HIV, may not be as effective as hoped in sub-Saharan Africa, suggests new research published on World AIDS Day. The study finds that this so-called 'wonder drug' may be less effective in patients resistant to older drugs.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201201084802.htm