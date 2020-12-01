Watching the Arctic thaw in fast-forward

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 01 December 2020 17:40 Hits: 1

The frozen permafrost in the Arctic is thawing on an alarming scale. By analyzing an annual record of satellite images, researchers have now confirmed these findings: thermokarst lakes in Alaska are draining one by one because warmer and wetter conditions cause deeper thaw, effectively weakening frozen ground as a barrier around lakes. In the season 2017/2018, lake drainage was observed on a scale that scientists didn't expect until the end of the century.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201201124056.htm