Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 01 December 2020 17:41 Hits: 1

Groundwater reservoirs in Bavaria have warmed considerably over the past few decades. A new study compares temperatures at 35 measuring stations, taken at different depths, with data from the 1990s. Water found at a depth of 20 meters was almost one degree warmer on average than 30 years ago.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201201124124.htm