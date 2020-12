Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 01 December 2020 17:42 Hits: 2

CRISPR tags are being used to identify all of the transcription factors necessary to turn a pluripotent stem cell into a suitable adult cell for research, and possible future cell therapies. An article documents its use for making adult neuronal cells, but the technique could be applied to any cell type.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201201124212.htm