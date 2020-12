Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 30 November 2020 18:14 Hits: 0

Chemical compounds in foods or beverages like green tea, muscadine grapes and dark chocolate can bind to and block the function of a particular enzyme, or protease, in the SARS-CoV-2 virus, according to a new study by plant biologists.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/11/201130131445.htm