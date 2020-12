Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 01 December 2020 17:41 Hits: 7

A group of experts from academic, governmental and international organisations have identified five large-scale 'megatrends' affecting forests and forest communities. These are likely to have major consequences - both positively and negatively - over the coming decade.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201201124117.htm