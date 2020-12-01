The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Hydrogen-powered heavy duty vehicles could contribute significantly to achieving climate goals

Category: Climate Hits: 7

A partial transition of German road transport to hydrogen energy is among the possibilities being discussed to help meet national climate targets. Researcher have examined the hypothetical transition to a hydrogen-powered transport sector through several scenarios. Their conclusion: A shift towards hydrogen-powered mobility could significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and greatly improve air quality - in particular, heavy duty vehicles represent a low-hanging fruit for decarbonization of German road transport.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201201124119.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version