Hydrogen-powered heavy duty vehicles could contribute significantly to achieving climate goals

Published on Tuesday, 01 December 2020

A partial transition of German road transport to hydrogen energy is among the possibilities being discussed to help meet national climate targets. Researcher have examined the hypothetical transition to a hydrogen-powered transport sector through several scenarios. Their conclusion: A shift towards hydrogen-powered mobility could significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and greatly improve air quality - in particular, heavy duty vehicles represent a low-hanging fruit for decarbonization of German road transport.

