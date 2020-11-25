The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Offshore submarine freshwater discovery raises hopes for islands worldwide

Category: Climate

Twice as much freshwater is stored offshore of Hawai'i Island than previously thought, revealed a new study with important implications for volcanic islands around the world. An extensive reservoir of freshwater within the submarine southern flank of the Hualalai aquifer was mapped by researchers with Hawai'i EPSCoR 'Ike Wai project, showing a way in which substantial volumes of freshwater are transported from onshore to offshore submarine aquifers along the coast of Hawai'i Island.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/11/201125154829.htm

