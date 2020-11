Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 25 November 2020 16:43 Hits: 0

Although CRISPR-Cas has found many uses in biotechnology and medicine, it originates in nature, where it functions as a microbial immune system. Scientists shed new light on how CRISPR-Cas emerged early during the development of life on Earth, as well as how this immune system is constantly adapting to new challenges.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/11/201125114350.htm