The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Investigation: How Pesticide Companies Are Marketing Themselves as a Solution to Climate Change

Category: Climate Hits: 0

Green pesticides
Read time: 15 mins

This article was published as part of the launch of DeSmog’s Agribusiness Database, where you can find a record of companies and organisations’ current messaging on climate change, lobbying around climate action, and histories of climate science denial.

Like a pandemic, climate change is an inevitable threat that we must address before it is too late,” reads a June 2020 statement. “As the economy and agriculture begin to build back with the gradual easing of the COVID-19 restrictions, we need to support a recovery for farmers that puts the fight against climate change and biodiversity loss at its core.”

The speaker? Not Greta Thunberg, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez or Al Gore. Not, in fact, any environmentalist you might care to imagine. Instead, it was Erik Fyrwald, Chief Executive Officer of Syngenta Group — one of the world’s five largest pesticides manufacturers, a major consumer of fossil fuels, and now a company marketing its products as a solution to climate change.

Tags: 
Bayer
BASF
Corteva
FMC
Syngenta
Monsanto
Dow Chemical
DuPont
US Farmers and Ranchers in Action
US Right to Know
precision agriculture
regenerative agriculture

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/11/18/pesticides-industry-climate-change-marketing-pr

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version