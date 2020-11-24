The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Researchers go underwater to study how sponge species vanished

Category: Climate Hits: 0

Researchers embarked on an underwater journey to solve a mystery: Why did sponges of the Agelas oroides species, which used to be common in the shallow waters along the Mediterranean coast of Israel, disappear? The researchers believe that the main reason for the disappearance of the sponges was the rise in seawater temperatures during the summer months, which in the past 60 years have risen by about 3°C (37°F).

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/11/201124150832.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version