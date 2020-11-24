Can we harness a plant's ability to synthesize medicinal compounds?

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 24 November 2020 20:28 Hits: 0

Anthraquinones are a class of naturally occurring compounds prized for their medicinal properties, as well as for other applications, including ecologically friendly dyes. Despite wide interest, the mechanism by which plants produce them has remained shrouded in mystery until now. New work reveals a gene responsible for anthraquinone synthesis in plants. Their findings could help scientists cultivate a plant-based mechanism for harvesting these useful compounds in bulk quantities.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/11/201124152822.htm